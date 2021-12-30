BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in BP were worth $24,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BP by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after buying an additional 220,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 611,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of BP by 8.1% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 530,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 510,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is 66.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.19.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

