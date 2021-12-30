Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price Down 7%

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s stock price fell 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.47 and last traded at $70.80. 6,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 387,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

