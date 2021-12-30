Brian Singh Dhatt Sells 15,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Singh Dhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $541,414.24.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 34.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BigCommerce by 28.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 128,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 2,271.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 290,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

