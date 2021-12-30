Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,137 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 60,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 131,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 122,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 59,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.