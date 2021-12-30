Brighton Jones LLC Has $783,000 Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 28.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Square by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $161.85 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 151.26, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.52 and its 200-day moving average is $237.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.66.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.