Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

JNJ stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $451.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.