Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 121 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,739,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $288.88 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.04.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

