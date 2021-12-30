Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 476 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $103.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.