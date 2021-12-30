Brighton Jones LLC Raises Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $1,629,624.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,459,225 shares of company stock worth $80,918,361 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

