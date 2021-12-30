Brighton Jones LLC Sells 24 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Anthem by 6.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,322 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 10.1% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Anthem by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,497,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Anthem by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $467.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $469.25.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.85.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

