Brighton Jones LLC Sells 260 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

UPS stock opened at $214.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.