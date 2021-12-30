Brighton Jones LLC Sells 948 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,427 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 153,884 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 45,826 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 22.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

