Brokerages Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Aemetis posted earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In other Aemetis news, Director Francis P. Barton sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $199,572.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,273,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,811 over the last 90 days. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Aemetis by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 507,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after acquiring an additional 180,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 278,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTX opened at $12.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.28.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

