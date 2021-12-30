Brokerages Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). DURECT posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $217.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DURECT by 152.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

