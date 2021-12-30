Brokerages Anticipate Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Impinj reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS.

PI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $86,209.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,059,522 shares of company stock worth $82,875,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Impinj by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $89.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

