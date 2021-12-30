Brokerages Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $651.50 Million

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce sales of $651.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.99 million and the highest is $653.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $475.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,645. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 46,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,375 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.