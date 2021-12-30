Brokerages Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $651.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce sales of $651.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.99 million and the highest is $653.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $475.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,645. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 46,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,375 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.