Brokerages Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Open Lending posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,250 shares of company stock worth $4,452,513. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $99,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

