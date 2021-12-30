Brokerages Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.27). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of NOVA stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.88. 20,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,148. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 28,632 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

