Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $311.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce sales of $311.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.70 million and the highest is $321.64 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $249.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $948.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $926.40 million to $979.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of BE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.02. 48,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,177. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 3.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,038.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,374,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,588 shares of company stock worth $3,934,893. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bbva USA grew its position in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

