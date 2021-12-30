Brokerages Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.29 Million

Brokerages expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report sales of $195.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.70 million to $196.83 million. Chegg posted sales of $205.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $764.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.50 million to $765.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $835.07 million, with estimates ranging from $806.28 million to $870.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,503,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chegg by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after buying an additional 4,237,498 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after buying an additional 496,464 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,496,000 after buying an additional 78,874 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHGG traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,268. Chegg has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -487.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

