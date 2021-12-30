Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Cohu posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Cohu’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Cohu stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. 1,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,320. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.71. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cohu by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cohu by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Cohu by 6.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

