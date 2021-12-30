Brokerages Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

