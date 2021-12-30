Brokerages Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Hormel Foods reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 57,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.