Brokerages Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Hormel Foods reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 57,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

