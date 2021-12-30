Brokerages Expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $211.26 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,113. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.88%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.