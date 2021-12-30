Brokerages Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.31) and the highest is ($1.24). Natera reported earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($3.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.21. 89 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,741. Natera has a 1 year low of $82.63 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average of $109.44.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $722,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $83,484.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,051 shares of company stock valued at $10,866,520 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,830,000. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Natera by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 45,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 111.3% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 747,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,270,000 after buying an additional 393,520 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Natera by 24.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.