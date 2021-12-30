Brokerages Expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Announce -$0.63 EPS

Brokerages expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ontrak.
Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.15. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter.
NASDAQ OTRK opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Ontrak has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $99.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.03.
About Ontrak
Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.
