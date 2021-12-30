Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.25). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

NASDAQ PIRS traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.12. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $5,763,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $6,036,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $84,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.