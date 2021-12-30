Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.25). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $5,763,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $6,036,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $84,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
