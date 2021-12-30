Brokerages Set Assura Plc (LON:AGR) PT at GBX 83.88

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.88 ($1.13).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Berenberg Bank restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.14) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.17) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 69.95 ($0.94) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 67.20 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.09).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

In other news, insider Sam Barrell acquired 29,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £19,999.48 ($26,884.64). Insiders purchased 29,834 shares of company stock worth $2,029,951 over the last three months.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

