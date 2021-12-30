Brokerages Set Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Price Target at $19.24

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.24.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. VTB Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price target for the company.

CIAN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,014. Cian has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

