Brokerages Set ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Target Price at $12.61

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. Analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, Director Hans Tung sold 166,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $656,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $113,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,047,882 shares of company stock worth $4,501,369. 40.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after buying an additional 63,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 545.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,778,048 shares during the period. Apoletto Ltd raised its position in ContextLogic by 8.9% during the second quarter. Apoletto Ltd now owns 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,594,000 after buying an additional 443,249 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ContextLogic by 201.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 3,349,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

