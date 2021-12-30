Brokerages Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) PT at $41.00

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan stock remained flat at $$41.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 216,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,642,086. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $9,791,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.