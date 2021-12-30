Brokerages Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Price Target at $500.15

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $500.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $468.37. 11,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,103. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

