Brokerages Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Price Target at $500.15

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $500.15.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
HUM traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $468.37. 11,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,103. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.30.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
