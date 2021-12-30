Brokerages Set MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) PT at $31.13

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Several brokerages have commented on MOR. Citigroup lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 23,165.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 770,491 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at $704,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 73.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 138,433 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 600.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the period. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,888. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.37). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

