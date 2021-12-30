Brokerages Set Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Target Price at $8.82

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYBX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a market cap of $165.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

