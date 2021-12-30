Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) PT at $175.20

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on Z shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Z traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,334. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $450,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 558,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,182,000 after buying an additional 20,537 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 91.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $812,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $8,842,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

