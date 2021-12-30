Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

Shares of KMB opened at $141.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $143.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

