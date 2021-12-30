Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

