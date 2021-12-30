Brookstone Capital Management Has $767,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $212.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.