Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after buying an additional 2,299,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,674,000 after buying an additional 243,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,357,000 after purchasing an additional 875,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.56%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

