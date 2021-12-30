Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 992,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,783,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GD opened at $207.89 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $210.21. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

