BSCView (BSCV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,070.00

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BSCView has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. BSCView has a total market cap of $216,233.43 and approximately $7,070.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.00 or 0.07866125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00074357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,177.05 or 0.99973196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008079 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

