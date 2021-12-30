Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.6% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 114,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.18. 161,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,076,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

