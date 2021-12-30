Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 112,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.19. 20,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,829. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $41.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

