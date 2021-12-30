Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $957,000 Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,875 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Angi by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,619. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Angi’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANGI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $332,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

