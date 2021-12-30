Buckhead Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. UBS Group reduced their price target on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.91. 46,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.