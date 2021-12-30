Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,671,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

KMB traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.57. 3,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.03 and a 200 day moving average of $134.85. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

