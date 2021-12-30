Buckhead Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up 1.7% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Watsco worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,290,000 after acquiring an additional 179,095 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 14,702.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after acquiring an additional 172,757 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $22,953,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,081,000 after buying an additional 76,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.80. 303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,740. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.70. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.25 and a 52-week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

