Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Reaches $3.05

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for $3.05 or 0.00006409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $53.26 million and $8.28 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00042607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 17,464,302 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

