BWS Financial Downgrades Verso (NYSE:VRS) to Neutral

Verso (NYSE:VRS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BWS Financial from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:VRS opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. Verso has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verso will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 3.0% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after buying an additional 40,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 71,448 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Verso by 4.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 615,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verso by 27.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 122,031 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Verso by 21.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

