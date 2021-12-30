Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 391 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWL. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $73,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $276,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $289,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $80.12 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $80.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

